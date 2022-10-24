Wintry Weather this Morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong storm system over the northern plains will bring areas of snow, mainly in northwest South Dakota, northeast Wyoming and the northern Black Hills this morning. 1″ to 3″ of snow will fall in some areas, causing hazardous driving conditions. Gusty winds will cause areas of blowing snow, reducing visibility.

The rest of the week will be mostly dry and seasonable with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A disturbance or two might cause an isolated snow shower to form over the Hills and in Wyoming. Next weekend looks dry and milder with highs in the lower 60s.

