Wintry Weather this Morning

Rapid City forecast
Rapid City forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:13 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong storm system over the northern plains will bring areas of snow, mainly in northwest South Dakota, northeast Wyoming and the northern Black Hills this morning. 1″ to 3″ of snow will fall in some areas, causing hazardous driving conditions. Gusty winds will cause areas of blowing snow, reducing visibility.

The rest of the week will be mostly dry and seasonable with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A disturbance or two might cause an isolated snow shower to form over the Hills and in Wyoming. Next weekend looks dry and milder with highs in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park
Highest totals will be in far Northeast Wyoming
Rain and possible snow for Sunday
A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, taxis...
Ellsworth B-1 bombers return to Guam

Latest News

Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
Highest totals will be in far Northeast Wyoming
Rain and possible snow for Sunday
Big changes for next week
Big changes for the end of the weekend
Highs could be in the 80s
Very this through the end of this week