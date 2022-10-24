Ways security cameras help law enforcement

Security cameras that are accessible via phone applications can be helpful for not only home security but also community security
Security cameras that are accessible via phone applications can be helpful for not only home security but also community security(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cameras are just about everywhere as a form of surveillance safety, but they can also be used to help catch suspects in connection with various crimes.

The Rapid City Police Department has done this in the past to identify suspects in a case. They add that it has been an advantage because it is like having another set of eyes in the field.

”Right now we are reaping the benefits of video cameras all over the place including private businesses and residences,” said RCPD Cpt. Christian Sigel, “It just helps us solidify some of the things that we’re thinking with some of our leads in our investigations.”

With both residences and businesses opting for the installation of camera devices on a more frequent basis, police departments such as the RCPD have been able to benefit from this.

A1 Security Cameras explained that there are three main ways that cameras can help law enforcement:

  • They act as a deterrent
  • They provide documented footage
  • They protect officers from false allegations

ADT Security Services adds that studies have shown that having a surveillance camera system can result in a reduction in crime in an area by up to 50% or more.

