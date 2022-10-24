New York man back in court before triple homicide trial

Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The New York man charged with three Black Hills murders was back in court Monday morning.

Arnson Absolu, 38, is accused of the 2020 murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow, and Dakota Zaiser.

In court Monday, the prosecution asked Judge Robert Gusinsky to allow new evidence and key witness testimony after a court-set deadline.

Gusinsky set another hearing for Dec. 2, giving the prosecution an opportunity to convince the court why the late information is necessary for Absolu’s upcoming trial which is set to begin Jan. 9, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

