Near average temps for this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Any rain and snow that is still sticking around will clear out over the next few hours. There is a small chance for rain and snow in Wyoming tomorrow, but other than that we are going to be mostly dry for the rest of the week. Temperatures tonight will be chilly with much of our area expected to drop below freezing. Highs tomorrow will be close to average with upper 40s and lower 50s expected. Highs throughout most of the week will remain in the 50s and lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.