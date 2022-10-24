Names of Oelrichs crash victims released

(GRAY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:29 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The names of four men involved in a one-vehicle crash near Oelrichs last week have been released.

The three men who were killed are:

  • Michael Walking, 26, Pine Ridge
  • Darrell Eagle, 25, Hot Springs
  • Marco Starr, 26, Pine Ridge

Floyd Brings Plenty, 26 of Pine Ridge was seriously injured in the crash.

The crash happened about 7:15 a.m., Thursday, on Highway 18 four miles east of Oelrichs. According to a Department of Public Safety release, the Chevy Spark one of the men was driving went off of U.S. Highway 18 and rolled several times before ending up in a ditch. DPS did not release who was driving at the time of the crash.

