Names of Oelrichs crash victims released
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:29 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The names of four men involved in a one-vehicle crash near Oelrichs last week have been released.
The three men who were killed are:
- Michael Walking, 26, Pine Ridge
- Darrell Eagle, 25, Hot Springs
- Marco Starr, 26, Pine Ridge
Floyd Brings Plenty, 26 of Pine Ridge was seriously injured in the crash.
The crash happened about 7:15 a.m., Thursday, on Highway 18 four miles east of Oelrichs. According to a Department of Public Safety release, the Chevy Spark one of the men was driving went off of U.S. Highway 18 and rolled several times before ending up in a ditch. DPS did not release who was driving at the time of the crash.
