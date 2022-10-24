Matters of the State: Taxes vs. context; Noem’s political journey; Libertarian Senate candidate

On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a look at the latest war of words between gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Jamie Smith.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:30 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a look at the latest war of words between gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Jamie Smith.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss provides details on republican lawmakers sharing praise for Rep. Smith, as well as what recreational marijuana and abortion opponents are doing to defeat efforts for legalization.

South Dakota News Watch investigative reporter Stu Whitey joins the program to break down his special report on Gov. Noem’s political journey and whether that could include a bid for Washington D.C.

We also sit down with Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate Tamara Lesnar to discuss her campaign.

Matters of the State airs Sunday’s at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. CT on KSFY and 10 a.m. MT on KOTA.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park
Highest totals will be in far Northeast Wyoming
Rain and possible snow for Sunday
A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, taxis...
Ellsworth B-1 bombers return to Guam

Latest News

South Dakota Mines on how to celebrate National Mole Day.
Brief history and activities for National Mole Day 2022
It is getting harder to commit a crime without being seen; at least on camera.
Ways security cameras help law enforcement
South Dakota Cattleman’s Association president Eric Jennings said that rising fuel and...
Survey: Agriculture economy continues to fall due to drought, inflation
Security cameras that are accessible via phone applications can be helpful for not only home...
Ways security cameras help law enforcement