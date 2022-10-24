Fright Fest brings chills, thrills to soccer field

Nearly 180 teams compete in three-day tournament
Fright Fest Soccer Tournament
Fright Fest Soccer Tournament(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the Fright Fest may sound like an event chock full of goblins and ghouls, it’s actually a massive soccer tournament featuring nearly 180 teams from six different states. Ben Burns has more details on this year’s tournament and what it takes to put the operation together.

