Education report: South Dakota stays above national average

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s education report card shows a slight decline in math and reading scores but the state still trends above the national average. The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress was released Monday.

“South Dakota relies on a variety of data sources to drive decisions about how and where to invest our state-level efforts and dollars,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson in a release from the state. “NAEP is one of those sources that can help us understand how our students are performing and areas that may need attention.”

This year South Dakota’s fourth grade students scored 218 in reading, which is four points lower than in 2019 but still above the national average of 216. The state’s eighth graders earned a reading score of 262, higher than the national 259 score, and on par with two years ago.

For math, both the fourth and eighth grade scores were similar, above the nation’s but lower than 2019. South Dakota fourth graders scored 239; four points higher than the national average. State eighth graders were also significantly higher, 281 points compared to the nation’s 273.

“While I’m glad to see that our students have held their own compared to other states, South Dakota has room for improvement,” Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said. “Our scores have slipped over time, and we need to ensure our students are receiving the best instruction and learning opportunities available.”

According to the NAEP, this year’s average fourth grade score was down five points, lower than all previous assessment years going back to 2005. Eighth grade national scores were down eight points compared to 2019 and lower than all years going back to 2003.

To take a look at the report, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.