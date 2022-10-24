Brief history and activities for National Mole Day 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Mole Day on October 23! But not the cute underground kind of mole.

Mole Day commemorates Avogadro’s Number which is 6.02x10^23. This is a basic measuring unit in chemistry. The day was created to foster interest in the chemistry field, and it is celebrated on October 23 from 6:02 a.m. to 6:02 p.m.

South Dakota Mines celebrated the unit by hosting a showcase of chemistry projects related to moles and gave some advice on how families can join in on the fun for the day.

”Doing some chemistry experiments at home, that’s how you celebrate Mole Day. Get your vinegar and baking soda put them together and see the bubbles come out. That’s how you celebrate Mole Day,” said South Dakota Mines chemistry biology professor Zhengtao Zhu.

Other fun activities to do during Mole Day according to ThoughtCo. would be:

Figure out how much aluminum foil you would need to make a 0.5-mole aluminum sculpture.

Write some mole jokes.

Make up a song about the mole.

Figure out how much water is in one mole of water.

According to the LGC Group, Mole Day goes back to the 1980s, when an article in The Science Teacher magazine proposed celebrating the day. This inspired other teachers to get involved, then a high school chemistry teacher in Wisconsin founded the National Mole Day Foundation in 1991.

