Brief history and activities for National Mole Day 2022

Students at South Dakota Mines talked about some of their chemistry projects for National Mole...
Students at South Dakota Mines talked about some of their chemistry projects for National Mole Day(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:21 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Mole Day on October 23! But not the cute underground kind of mole.

Mole Day commemorates Avogadro’s Number which is 6.02x10^23. This is a basic measuring unit in chemistry. The day was created to foster interest in the chemistry field, and it is celebrated on October 23 from 6:02 a.m. to 6:02 p.m.

South Dakota Mines celebrated the unit by hosting a showcase of chemistry projects related to moles and gave some advice on how families can join in on the fun for the day.

”Doing some chemistry experiments at home, that’s how you celebrate Mole Day. Get your vinegar and baking soda put them together and see the bubbles come out. That’s how you celebrate Mole Day,” said South Dakota Mines chemistry biology professor Zhengtao Zhu.

Other fun activities to do during Mole Day according to ThoughtCo. would be:

  • Figure out how much aluminum foil you would need to make a 0.5-mole aluminum sculpture.
  • Write some mole jokes.
  • Make up a song about the mole.
  • Figure out how much water is in one mole of water.

According to the LGC Group, Mole Day goes back to the 1980s, when an article in The Science Teacher magazine proposed celebrating the day. This inspired other teachers to get involved, then a high school chemistry teacher in Wisconsin founded the National Mole Day Foundation in 1991.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
Highest totals will be in far Northeast Wyoming
Rain and possible snow for Sunday
A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park
Study: COVID aging organs faster.
Study: If you had COVID, several of your organs could be aging 3-4 years faster

Latest News

Security cameras that are accessible via phone applications can be helpful for not only home...
Ways security cameras help law enforcement
South Dakota Cattleman’s Association president Eric Jennings said that rising fuel and...
Survey: Agriculture economy continues to fall due to drought, inflation
Individuals compete in a 3x3 basketball tournament to encourage voter registration.
Oceti Vote event helps Native Americans register to vote
This well-trained pooch struts its stuff for the judges.
Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show