Ellsworth B-1 bombers return to Guam

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several B-1 bombers and crews from Ellsworth Air Force Base have been deployed to the Pacific in another show of force demonstration.

According to an Air Force release, this is the second B-1 Lancer deployment to Andersen AFB this year. This deployment involves airmen from the 37th Bomb Squadron.

The bomber crews will participate in multi-national training missions across the Indo-Pacific Theater.

“This Bomber Task Force demonstrates continued U.S. commitment to the Pacific,” said Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing commander. “Not only does it provide our B-1 aircrew invaluable training opportunities with important Allies and partners, but it also signals our nation’s unwavering support to them. At the same time, BTFs like this one play a critical role in deterring potential adversaries and challenging their decision calculus.”

