Ellsworth B-1 bombers return to Guam

This is the second Pacific deployment this year
A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, taxis...
A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, taxis through a clean water wash station at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 18, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)(U.S. Air Force)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several B-1 bombers and crews from Ellsworth Air Force Base have been deployed to the Pacific in another show of force demonstration.

According to an Air Force release, this is the second B-1 Lancer deployment to Andersen AFB this year. This deployment involves airmen from the 37th Bomb Squadron.

The bomber crews will participate in multi-national training missions across the Indo-Pacific Theater.

“This Bomber Task Force demonstrates continued U.S. commitment to the Pacific,” said Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing commander. “Not only does it provide our B-1 aircrew invaluable training opportunities with important Allies and partners, but it also signals our nation’s unwavering support to them. At the same time, BTFs like this one play a critical role in deterring potential adversaries and challenging their decision calculus.”

Caption

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 men died in Fall River County crash
Highest totals will be in far Northeast Wyoming
Rain and possible snow for Sunday
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
A woman says she survived a bison attack while visiting a state park in Texas.
‘Oh my God’: Woman survives bison attack at state park
Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound

Latest News

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air...
B-1 bombers deploy to Guam
.
Tutoring In South Dakota
.
Pennington County Search and Rescue looking for Recruits
Individuals can register to vote until 5 p.m. on October 24.
The deadline to register to vote is days away