USDA: Turkeys to be more expensive this Thanksgiving

An average turkey is currently $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.
An average turkey is currently $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:06 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s something Americans won’t be thankful for this Thanksgiving: turkeys might be more expensive and harder to find.

In the case of cost per pound, birds cost about 73% more now than they did last turkey day. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that comes out to about $1.99 a pound compared to a $1.15 last year.

It costs farmers more to raise turkeys now, due to inflation.

But when it comes to availability, the bird flu is to blame.

It typically spreads during colder months, but farmers have been reporting a large number of cases since July, when producers generally begin breeding for the holiday season.

Experts said there is a chance suppliers could add more turkeys to the market “at the last minute.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she survived a bison attack while visiting a state park in Texas.
‘Oh my God’: Woman survives bison attack at state park
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $550M
Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound
Agents broke open the statues decorated with puka shells and discovered two rotted bird...
Bird carcasses encased in cement statues seized en route to US
Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Suspect in hit-and-run makes the first appearance in court

Latest News

FILE - Lucy Simon sits at the piano in her New York apartment on May 28, 1982. Simon, the...
Lucy Simon, composer of ‘The Secret Garden,’ dies at 82
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Police investigating buried car mystery
marijuana joint
Federal marijuana changes could make state laws mostly irrelevant, American Bar Association says
Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter say they're taking steps to prevent...
Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem
Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern...
Several people shot near Southern University’s campus, officials say