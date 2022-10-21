RCFD firefighters work together during structure fire training

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Training is a vital part of making sure a person can do their job, and that’s no different for the members of the Rapid City Fire Department.

When firefighters are called to an emergency, they often work with other stations to handle the situation and the Rapid City Fire Department is training to do just that.

Stations from around the department were called to a mock structure fire with three goals; rapid recognition of the fire room, rapid extinguishment of the fire, and rapid search of the building.

This coordinated attack is not something seen at every training.

“We do a lot of drilling and training on our own but it’s good to have companies come together because when we do go to fires or major incidents, we are working together. So, it’s good to get together to train together, cause after the training we can all sit down and talk and figure out what we can do better, what went right,” said Captain Guy Bennett, Rapid City Fire Department.

The structure fire training can be hard to execute because it is based on building donations received by the department.

“We are currently working on creating a new training center for the Rapid City Fire Department, getting that into play would be huge because we’d have a facility to do these drills more often. As of now, we’re just relying on donated structures to get these trainings done,” said Bennett.

One of the takeaways from the training is that firefighters learn to communicate better with each other, which is important when an emergency happens.

