Rain and possible snow for Sunday

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches in effect for a lot of our area. The Red Flag Warnings are in effect now until 7pm tomorrow, except for those of you Gillette as well as areas just to the north of that. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 8pm tonight for those living there. The Fire Weather Watch, which is for Rapid City, the Southern Hills, and parts of the Badlands, will go into effect at 11am tomorrow and last until 7pm. In general, critical fire conditions will continue across our area tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will still be warm, especially for areas to the south of Rapid City. We could see highs in the lower 80s for southern counties, but the Black Hills and Northeast Wyoming along with Northern Counties will see highs in the 60s. Rain will move into Sheridan Saturday evening. By Sunday morning, rain will move into the rest of Northeast Wyoming, and that rain will transition to snow throughout the day on Sunday for Wyoming. By Sunday night, the rain will transition to snow for the Black Hills and continue throughout the night into Monday morning. The precipitation looks to dissipate rather quickly on Monday. Total accumulation looks to be around 3-6 inches for far Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Hills. Rapid City will only see about a dusting. Temperatures will be a lot colder for Sunday with highs in the 30s for Northeast Wyoming. Highs for Western South Dakota will be in the 40s and 50s. Monday will be similar with highs once again in the 40s and 50s. Throughout next week, highs will remain in the 50s.

