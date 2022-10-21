HRC/MOA is helping to support the Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat

As residents prepare for trick-or-treaters this Halloween season the HRC/MOA is seeking donations of candy to support the upcoming Halloween event at Knollwood(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Oct. 20, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission is helping to support the Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat.

The HRC is encouraging the community to pick up an extra bag or two of candy for the Knollwood community children as the candy drive is a way to help create a better sense of community in the Knollwood area. They add, that while the candy donations will be going to support the Knollwood Trunk or Treat event, they want to bring a sense of hope and understanding to the community that the city supports them.

”Recently, we have seen some painful events happen in the Knollwood area and we want them to know as a community we are here for them and want the children to feel safe and secure on this evening and have a fun event,” said Rapid City Human Relations Commission coordinator LaFawn Janis.

For more information on the candy drive, you can contact Janis at lafawn.janis@rcgov.org or you can call 605-718-2420.

The deadline to drop off candy donations at City Hall is October 28.

