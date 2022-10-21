Friday Night Hike, October 20, Part 2

Pierre spoils Pats’ season finale, Knights slay Tigers in upset victory
O'Gorman 10-20
O'Gorman 10-20(n/a)
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:09 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The top team in 11AA high school football arrived in Box Elder on a mission as they rolled through the Patriots on the turf. Plus, two of the top 11AAA squads battled it out ahead of next week’s playoff openers. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights in this special Thursday edition of the Friday Night Hike.

