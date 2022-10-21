Deadwood mine opens for haunted tours during Halloween

By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Halloween has become a one-day holiday celebrated for a whole month.

Haunted houses take months to prepare and give people the chance to scream through a spooky house or cave. The Broken Boot Gold Mine in Deadwood is a tourist destination throughout the summer, but for Halloween, the cave is opened for a frightening experience. The cave is just one attraction that takes advantage of Halloween to expand its tourism reach.

“It’s fun to showcase that at a time of year when that’s what October is all about. So, during the summer all of those things happen as well, but at this time of year it definitely just adds to it,” said Tessa Allen, manager of Broken Boot Gold Mine.

The Broken Boot Gold Mine is 143 years old, and Allen says although there are no recorded deaths, people have had haunting experiences.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she survived a bison attack while visiting a state park in Texas.
‘Oh my God’: Woman survives bison attack at state park
Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $550M
Agents broke open the statues decorated with puka shells and discovered two rotted bird...
Bird carcasses encased in cement statues seized en route to US
Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Suspect in hit-and-run makes the first appearance in court

Latest News

Devils Tower
Devils Tower National Monument gets new superintendent
3 men died in Fall River County crash
The HRC is encouraging the community to pick up an extra bag or two of candy for the Knollwood...
HRC/MOA is helping to support the Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat
The rink opens on November 19th.
Preparations for the Main Street Ice Rink are Underway