The deadline to register to vote is days away

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monday, October 24 is the last day people can register to vote in this year’s gubernatorial election, happening on November 8.

Pennington County has about 86,000 active registered voters, of those, 7,900 people have already cast their ballots through absentee voting, which is about 30% higher during the same period back in 2018.

There are several different places a person can go to register to vote, and if a person is unclear on their voter status -- individuals can check their voter status through the Voter Information Portal on the secretary of state website.

“It has to be to us by Monday by 5′oclock, but we do accept postmarks from other locations that are authorized to register people to vote; Department of Social Services, City Finance offices, the library. They all have voter registration forms available, but they have to be done in their offices on Monday and then they mail them to us,” said Cindy Mohler, auditor for Pennington County.

According to a 2020 report titled “Obstacles at Every Turn: Barriers to Political Participation Faced by Native American Voters” only 66% of the eligible Native American voting population are registered to vote.

To combat this issue, Lakota People’s Law Project is hosting an Oceti vote event this weekend to help register Native Americans for this year’s mid-term election.

The event will feature an intertribal basketball game, along with concerts and other family-centered activities.

“But we are trying combine things that we already love, food, culture, sport, art, dance, music. We already excel at those aspects of our lives, but we want to infuse civic duty, we want to infuse political responsibility, we have to vote,” said Chase Iron Eyes, lead attorney for Lakota People’s Law Project.

