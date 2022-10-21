3 men died in Fall River County crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three people died in a one-vehicle fatal crash Thursday east of Oelrichs. Another person sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to Monument Hospital in Rapid City.

Police say that the four men were not wearing seatbelts, three of which pronounced dead at the scene. Names of the four men involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

According to a Department of Public Safety release, a 2019 Chevy Spark was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest in the west ditch.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

