Vols fan celebrates too hard, tears ACL after Tennessee win over Alabama

An MRI confirmed a Vols fan tore his ACL while celebrating Tennessee’s winning field goal over Alabama. (Source: Matt Wheeler)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:20 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A Volunteers fan celebrated a little too hard after Tennessee’s winning field goal over Alabama and tore his ACL.

Saturday, the Vols managed a 52-49 victory over the Tide in a last-second field goal. After the game, fans rushed the field, tearing up the turf and even taking the goalposts to the Tennessee River.

Matt Wheeler wasn’t at the game, but his celebrations ended in some damage of his own.

“It’s kind of like a knife being shoved in the side of your leg. Maybe a really sharp and intense pain and then I don’t know if it was the adrenaline or me being so happy, but I didn’t really feel it until I went to bed that night,” Wheeler described of the moment he tore his ACL.

Wheeler jumped in the air while watching the immediate aftermath of the historic game.

He sent a video to WVLT News and said an MRI confirmed the injury.

“I guess I’ll be more calm going forward unless they beat Georgia and then it’ll break the other one,” Wheeler joked.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents broke open the statues decorated with puka shells and discovered two rotted bird...
Bird carcasses encased in cement statues seized en route to US
Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Rapid City man arrested in hit and run crash that killed a teen
Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Suspect in hit-and-run makes the first appearance in court
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $550M
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a...
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.
Woman hit and killed while changing tire on the side of highway
Mindy Kammer pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault.
Woman pleads guilty to keeping toddler in bathtub of hot water, causing severe burns
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma executes man for 2002 killing of infant daughter
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge
Some U.S. minority groups are more likely to be hospitalized for flu and less likely to be...
Flu shot inequities noted in new report