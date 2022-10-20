Noem talks grocery tax while running register in Sturgis store

Governor Kristi Noem lends a helping hand while checking out customers at Sturgis grocery store.
Governor Kristi Noem lends a helping hand while checking out customers at Sturgis grocery store.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem continues visiting grocery stores in South Dakota, this time making her way to Lynn’s Dakota Mart in Sturgis.

After taking a tour of the store, Noem headed to the check-out line to assist people at the cash registers. While working the register, she discussed the potential repeal of the grocery sales tax, amid rising prices at the store due to inflation.

Earlier this year, a repeal of that sales tax as was passed in the House but was killed when brought to the Senate.

“But now we’ve had even more economic growth since then, and we can do this with confidence at this time. Allow our state to repeal the sales tax on groceries is incredibly important right now and many, many other states already don’t tax groceries. In fact, 37 other states don’t tax groceries. It’s time that South Dakota makes sure that people have more opportunities to keep these dollars for their families,” said Noem.

Noem’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith, has supported repealing the tax throughout his career and is pushing Noem to hold a special session on the issue.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Rapid City man arrested in hit and run crash that killed a teen
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a...
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
Agents broke open the statues decorated with puka shells and discovered two rotted bird...
Bird carcasses encased in cement statues seized en route to US
Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Suspect in hit-and-run makes the first appearance in court
Marty and Jen Mechaley saving 10 FLDS girls
FLDS Mormon girls rescued by Custer Couple

Latest News

Students at Newell Schools enjoy the equipment in their new fitness center.
Newell teacher does heavy lifting to get new fitness center
The 4th Circuit Court has granted a victory for some of the Hideaway Hills homeowners by...
First victory for Hideaway Hills homeowners affected by the collapsed mine
Highs could be in the 80s
Very nice weather through the end of the week
Sturgis Parks Board meeting
Sturgis Parks Board gives support to new Adventure Park