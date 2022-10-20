Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound

(Connor Matteson)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.

Police are continuing to investigate the stabbing. They are trying to determine how the adult male was involved.

