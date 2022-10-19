Very this through the end of this week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will be mild. Highs for our area tomorrow afternoon could reach the lower 80s. We also will see mostly sunny skies. Friday and Saturday will be a bit more cloudy, but both days are still expected to be nice. Sunday is when things will change. We will see a cold front move through the area and bring cooler temperatures, some windy conditions, and some precipitation. There is a chance of some snow Sunday night into Monday, but it doesn’t look like we will see much in the form of accumulation.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Rapid City man arrested in hit and run crash that killed a teen
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a...
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
Agents broke open the statues decorated with puka shells and discovered two rotted bird...
Bird carcasses encased in cement statues seized en route to US
Marty and Jen Mechaley saving 10 FLDS girls
FLDS Mormon girls rescued by Custer Couple
Douglas school bus driver cited following crash with 47 students onboard

Latest News

Weather
Sunny, dry, and breezy this afternoon.
Weather
Warmer drier weather is expected over the next couple of days.
Highs in the 70s
Very nice weather this week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cool Start, Warm Finish to this Week