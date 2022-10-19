Sunny, dry, and breezy this afternoon.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Today we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures for this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. Breezy conditions will return to the region this afternoon as wind gusts will get up to 30 miles per hour in some locations.

Thursday winds will subside however we will see a large jump in temperatures as highs reach the upper 60s to mid 70s for some locations. Friday will cool down into the low 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine before warming into the 70s and 80s once again for Saturday.

An unsettled weather pattern moves into the region Saturday night with will cause temperatures to drop back into the 50s with the chance for showers and the small possibility for snow showers in high elevations.

