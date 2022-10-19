Sunny, dry, and breezy this afternoon.

Weather
Weather
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Today we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures for this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. Breezy conditions will return to the region this afternoon as wind gusts will get up to 30 miles per hour in some locations.

Thursday winds will subside however we will see a large jump in temperatures as highs reach the upper 60s to mid 70s for some locations. Friday will cool down into the low 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine before warming into the 70s and 80s once again for Saturday.

An unsettled weather pattern moves into the region Saturday night with will cause temperatures to drop back into the 50s with the chance for showers and the small possibility for snow showers in high elevations.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Rapid City man arrested in hit and run crash that killed a teen
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a...
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
Marty and Jen Mechaley saving 10 FLDS girls
FLDS Mormon girls rescued by Custer Couple
Jason Kingsbury pouring a beer at Cohort Craft Brewery.
Rapid City brewery also a South Dakota farm winery
Agents broke open the statues decorated with puka shells and discovered two rotted bird...
Bird carcasses encased in cement statues seized en route to US

Latest News

Weather
Warmer drier weather is expected over the next couple of days.
Highs in the 70s
Very nice weather this week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cool Start, Warm Finish to this Week
Very nice next week
Calmer winds by the end of the weekend