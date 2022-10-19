Sturgis Parks Board gives support to new Adventure Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Parks Board has moved forward a proposal for an Adventure Park to be located in an area just south of Interstate 90 in southeast Sturgis at the entrance to Vanocker Canyon.

The action by the Parks Board Tuesday was to make a recommendation to the Sturgis City Council to approve the construction and development of an Adventure Park subject to integration of trails throughout the park and the associated development, and that there would be further discussion about the final design of the residential and retail areas.

The process of creating a park was set in motion in 2020 when the city began discussing some sort of outdoor aquatics venue within the city. The city made a call for citizens to serve on a committee to discuss the options.

Initially, the aquatics park was going to be located on land the city owns at the Sturgis Fairgrounds. That changed when the city purchased 77 acres of land this summer on south Junction Avenue.

The Sturgis Aquatics Committee’s proposal could include building a four-acre water feature with beach, water slides, an aquatics obstacle course, a walking path, a splash pad and mini golf course and more.

“It’s been a long haul – two years, but we are making progress,” said Allison Creed, a member of the Parks Board and Aquatics Committee. “I’m really excited about the property change because I think it offered new opportunities to expand the park including year around with the trail system. I think that there is new opportunities that we will be able to implement over the next three, five (years) or decade with this expanded property.”

Creed said she also appreciated that there was a business component to the proposed plan.

“I do feel like this will be a financial boost to our community,” she said. “Obviously I feel that it will bring new people to our community.”

Karen Lynass, a member of the Aquatics Committee, said it has been the mission of the committee to provide the city of Sturgis with a unique, clean and safe environment for all ages and abilities to enjoy passive or active recreational activities year around. She encouraged the Parks Board to support the project.

To date, the Aquatics Committee has raised $410,000 for the Adventure Park project and heard from people during that time that they are excited for the proposed project.

“As a parent, I raised two kids here and I ended up going to Spearfish or to Roubaix Lake or to Rapid, and I think now it would just be nice to have my grandkids have a place to be able to go to here in Sturgis,” Lynass said.

A scenario asking Sturgis residents to provide their wishes for a new Adventure Park in southeast Sturgis show an overwhelming majority prefer a three-to-four-acre aquatic water feature over a swimming pool.

Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said more than 133 people participated in two public open house events hosted by the city at which Sturgis residents were given play money to put toward amenities for a proposed adventure park on land the city recently purchased in Vanocker Canyon.

The pile of City of Sturgis bucks provided each participant came in denominations of $1 million, $500,000, $100,000, $50,000 and $25,000 which added up to $3.8 million. That total is not some random amount. It’s what the city hopes to have to spend on the project from various sources including a Tax Increment Finance District from housing and business development on the Vanocker Canyon property.

Once totaled, results showed that 111 people voted for the aquatic park and only four voted for the pool. Residents also preferred a large obstacle course on the body of water versus a medium or kids’ obstacle course.

The totals also show that 141 people voted for Zoom Flume Slides which provide an adrenaline-pumping ride into the water from above. And, a large number of participants voted for a winter sledding hill at the Adventure Park.

The next steps in moving the Sturgis Adventure Park forward will come on Nov. 8 when the Sturgis Planning Commission makes a recommendation regarding the TIF District for the Vanocker Canyon Estates development. Then, the Sturgis City Council will vote regarding the surplus and transfer of property and the TIF District at its Nov. 21 meeting.

