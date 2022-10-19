Here piggy piggy; Downtown Pork Week event drawing people into Rapid City restaurants

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The smell of bacon, pulled pork, and ham are filling downtown Rapid City for the brand new Downtown Pork Week event, a spin-off of Rapid City Restaurant Week.

“Restaurant-goers can enjoy a featured pork dish and score their meal using the Virtual Passport to be entered to win prizes through a random drawing. The Virtual Passport can be accessed by using the QR Code at participating restaurants or by visiting rcrestaurantweek.com/virtual-passport,” said Kate Shelton with Main Street Square. “Five downtown restaurants are taking part in this fun and flavorful community event including Bokujo Ramen, Gold Bison Grill, Firehouse Brewing Company, Independent Ale House, and Murphy’s Pub and Grill. Some of the signature pork dishes will include Pork Souvlaki Skewers, Tonkotsu Ramen, and Pork Flat Iron with chipotle cream.”

