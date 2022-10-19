Candlelight vigil held for teen killed in hit-and-run crash

Dozens gathered in a nearby parking lot with lit candles, then proceeded to march to the...
Dozens gathered in a nearby parking lot with lit candles, then proceeded to march to the intersection.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:09 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friends and family gathered at the intersection of Van Buren and LaCrosse Streets to honor the memory of Neveah Brave Heart, who was killed in Friday’s hit-and-run crash.

Dozens gathered in a nearby parking lot with lit candles, then proceeded to march to the intersection.

The gathered mourners took part in a traditional Lakota prayer accompanied by a drum circle.

People we spoke with at the event say they pray for justice for Neveah, and hope the culprit is held responsible.

