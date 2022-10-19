Black Hills Works Foundation, Director of Engagement Carrie Moser

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Works Foundation hosts its 2022 Annual Recognition Gala. Carrie Moser, Director of Engagement joined us for an interview to talk about the awards gala this weekend. The gala will take place at the LaCroix Hall on Friday, October 21st and Saturday, October 22nd. This year they are awarding four recipients who had amazing accomplishments. The Black Hills Works Foundation celebrates honorees each year with a recognition awards ceremony to celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals. The door will open at 5:30pm with the program starting at 6pm. Tickets are currently on sale at https://www.blackhillsworks.org/

