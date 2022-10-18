Warmer drier weather is expected over the next couple of days.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Today we will see plenty of sunshine with a mixed bag of temperatures for this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 70s. Wednesday breezy conditions will return to the regions as wind gusts will get up to 30 miles per hour in some locations. Highs on Wednesday look to climb into the 60s and 70s for the region leading to an increase in fire risk in the afternoon.

Thursday winds will subside however we will see a large jump in temperatures as highs reach the 70s and 80s for some locations. Friday will cool down into the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine before warming into the 70s once again for Saturday.

An unsettled weather pattern moves into the region Saturday night with will cause temperatures to drop back into the 50s with the chance for showers and the small possibility for snow showers.

