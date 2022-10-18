Warmer drier weather is expected over the next couple of days.

Weather
Weather
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Today we will see plenty of sunshine with a mixed bag of temperatures for this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 70s. Wednesday breezy conditions will return to the regions as wind gusts will get up to 30 miles per hour in some locations. Highs on Wednesday look to climb into the 60s and 70s for the region leading to an increase in fire risk in the afternoon.

Thursday winds will subside however we will see a large jump in temperatures as highs reach the 70s and 80s for some locations. Friday will cool down into the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine before warming into the 70s once again for Saturday.

An unsettled weather pattern moves into the region Saturday night with will cause temperatures to drop back into the 50s with the chance for showers and the small possibility for snow showers.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a...
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
Marty and Jen Mechaley saving 10 FLDS girls
FLDS Mormon girls rescued by Custer Couple
Neveah Brave Heart, 14, was killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning.
Family and friends mourn a 14-year-old girl lost in a hit and run
Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty...
Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’
Highschool sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills

Latest News

Weather
Warmer drier weather is expected over the next couple of days.
Highs in the 70s
Very nice weather this week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cool Start, Warm Finish to this Week
Very nice next week
Calmer winds by the end of the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Today; Near Normal Temperatures this Weekend