Sturgis City Council approves funding for continued ambulance services to Lawrence County

While Sturgis is not in Lawrence County, officials say that it’s more convenient for an ambulance from Sturgis to get to remote parts of the county, particularly the growing Boulder Canyon area.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:44 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Monday night, the Sturgis City Council approved giving more than $1,208 to the Ambulance Service to offset costs related to Lawrence County services.

The city of Sturgis has had an agreement with neighboring Lawrence County for the past four years, that provides part of the county closest to Sturgis, access to their EMT services.

While Sturgis is not in Lawrence County, officials say that it’s more convenient for an ambulance from Sturgis to get to remote parts of the county, particularly the growing Boulder Canyon area.

City Manager Daniel Ainslie said that the county is able to provide some reimbursement for the services.

”It’s a minimal amount, but it’s a small number of residences that are in Lawrence County, and it’s areas that are immediately adjacent to the city, it’s a couple of miles versus areas that are 30 and 40 miles away from the city,” Ainslie said.

The council voted unanimously to fund the service.

