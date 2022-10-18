SD Highway Patrol early tips on how to prepare for winter driving conditions

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winter is coming and it could bring unfavorable driving conditions to the Black Hills.

In 2021, a study done by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that South Dakota and neighboring states were ranked among the top 10 most dangerous places to drive when it is snowing.

In the Mount Rushmore state, last winter about 19% of vehicle crashes were snow-related and 14% were ice-related according to the SD Department of Public Safety.

This year, the South Dakota Highway Patrol had early advice for drivers to prepare themselves and their cars in case of an accident.

”With the winter weather coming up, obviously making sure your vehicle is ready, tires are a big thing, making sure that there going to be able to handle the snow,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Kellyn Neth. “Also, making sure that we have other proper clothing in a vehicle, proper footwear, coats, and possibly a blanket in case you get stranded after a crash or even after running out of gas.”

As we get closer to that time of year it’s better to be prepared for any situation that could arise. According to the NHTSA, if you are stopped or stalled in wintry weather, it’s important to stay focused on yourself and your passengers, your car, and your surroundings.

For more tips on traveling safely during the winter season, you can go to the NHTSA website.

