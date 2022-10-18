Rapid City brewery also a South Dakota farm winery

Jason Kingsbury pouring a beer at Cohort Craft Brewery.
Jason Kingsbury pouring a beer at Cohort Craft Brewery.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:22 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A farm winery sources at least 50% of its ingredients from South Dakota.

Although Cohort Craft Brewery doesn’t make any wine, they do produce mead, which is sometimes referred to as “honey wine” because the drink is fermented honey. Since Cohort sources all of its mead ingredients from the Mount Rushmore State, they are considered a farm winery.

However, the price of those South Dakota ingredients has seen a substantial increase since the brewery opened a little more than a year ago.

“Some products that we use to brew have gone up 20% to 30%, and that doesn’t include the cost of shipping. We do our best not to pass that on to the customer. We kind of foresaw that that trend was coming when we opened since we opened COVID-era,” said Jason Kingsbury, owner and brewer at Cohort Craft Brewery.

Kingsbury says the price of aluminum has gone down, which the brewery uses for their canned drinks.

