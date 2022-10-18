Minority groups less likely to get flu shots

Opting not to get the flu vaccine could lead to more server complications.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The flu can be dangerous and lead to hospitalization, or even death. Yet, some people choose not to get the vaccine.

According to the VitalSigns report from the CDC, compared to Caucasian adults, Native American adults are 30% more likely to be hospitalized with the flu, Hispanic adults are 20% more likely, and African American adults are 80% more likely.

There are a variety of reasons for these disparities, such as lack of access to health care or insurance, and misconceptions about the flu vaccine.

”The flu vaccine cannot give you the flu, although some people think it can. Many people have anecdotal experiences where they think they got the flu vaccine, and it gave them the flu but that just can’t happen. The vaccines that are given particularly the shots cannot give you the flu,” said Meghan O’Connell, chief public health officer with Great Plains Tribal Leader’s Health Board.

If a person has questions about the flu vaccine, they should reach out to a healthcare provider or visit the CDC website for more information.

