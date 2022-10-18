Man convicted in death of Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy

Robert Solis was convicted of capital murder in the 2019 death of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. (KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:56 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A man has been convicted of capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency.

A jury took less than 30 minutes on Monday before finding Robert Solis, 50, guilty in the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop northwest of Houston.

Authorities say the 42-year-old Dhaliwal was shot multiple times from behind after he had stopped Solis in a residential neighborhood and was walking back to his patrol car.

The same jury in Houston that convicted Solis had begun hearing evidence Monday in the trial’s punishment phase.

Prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty and Jen Mechaley saving 10 FLDS girls
FLDS Mormon girls rescued by Custer Couple
Neveah Brave Heart, 14, was killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning.
Family and friends mourn a 14-year-old girl lost in a hit and run
Highschool sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty...
Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a...
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine’s power, water
Robert Solis was convicted of capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of a law enforcement...
Man convicted of Texas deputy's murder asks for death penalty
Doctors credit a girl's dad with saving her life. She was hospitalized after being struck by...
Dad saves 12-year-old daughter struck by lightning