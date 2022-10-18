Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a...
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:27 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill.

Police determined they were the remains of an adult male who has yet to be identified---Investigators say there are no initial signs of trauma or foul play.

Forensics experts are working with police investigators to learn more---- but they say the man’s identity and cause of death could take weeks.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty and Jen Mechaley saving 10 FLDS girls
FLDS Mormon girls rescued by Custer Couple
Neveah Brave Heart, 14, was killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning.
Family and friends mourn a 14-year-old girl lost in a hit and run
Highschool sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
Zachary Fegueroa pleads in vehicular homicide case
Plea deal reached in vehicular homicide case
Police are investigating a crash that killed a juvenile female pedestrian.
Pedestrian killed, driver flees early morning Rapid City crash

Latest News

While Sturgis is not in Lawrence County, officials say that it’s more convenient for an...
Sturgis City Council approves funding for continued ambulance services to Lawrence County
Weatherization assistance program can aid low-income families this winter.
Help winterizing homes for low income families
recreational cannabis
Recreational marijuana: A tourist draw or too dangerous to allow?
The event put people in a situation that is similar to what low-income families have to go...
Encouraging community awareness campaign held to better understand what poverty looks like in Rapid City