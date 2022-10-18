Granny Hobbies are Back in Style!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - WELL THE SURVEY IS IN AND SOUTH DAKOTANS 40 AND BELOW ARE SCORING HIGH FOR SOME OLD SCHOOL GRANNY HOBBIES.

A popular granny hobby from the 2000′s is having quite the resurgence now. Scrapbooking is making history once again. Even though it may remind some of us of our grandmother, you might be shocked to learn that this “granny hobby” is not quite just for grannies anymore.

Matt Zajechowski from Northstar Inbound said, “Gardening. scrapbooking, picture booking, you know we kinda think of older generations who were the ones embracing these um, but what we kind of seen in our data and just like other new stories that have been up there people under 40, millenials, Gen_z are really starting to get into these old school granny hobbies,”.

Scrapbooking, considered to be a thing of the past but not so says Zajechowski with northstarinbound.com, a site that provided interesting findings from a survey on where granny hobbies were most popular across the country and of course, South Dakota reigns supreme for scrapbooking for 40 year olds and younger.

“Scrapbooking was the most popular granny hobby that we found in South Dakota. So we surveyed people and we also looked at a google search trend analysis.”

With adults finding themselves inside for days on end during covid, These “old lady-ish” hobbies satisfied quite a yearning for a little slice of home.

With Hillary HIll, a South Dakotan and a long-time scrapbooker says this maybe an old fashion hobby that goes way back in her family. “I started scrapbooking when I was 20/21 years old I think. My mom had introduced the concept of scrapbooking when I was in college and got me some of my first scrapbooking items and kinda showed me how to do.”

Hill’s mom, Chris Kaitfors says she got introduced to scrapbooking a long time ago. “I started sometime in the 90′s probably when my kids were in middle school and high school. this is kind of fun. I think ill do it.

And now Hillary’s kids have come to love this granny-like hobby and enjoy getting in on all the fun. Now, Addie, Hill’s daughter shares why it’s a great hobby for her. “Our mom got us started but then it was fun just to do it with them. It’s kinda cool to look back at the ones we did awhile ago.” And Grace says scrapbooking helps remind her of great family memories. “Scrapbooking is alot of fun for me because like when you have so much fun on a trip and you go back and scrapbook it, its like you’re having that fun all over again.”

How can we be sure that an old granny hobby is back in style again? Well, just talk to Kim Ozland from Slip Knits in Rapid City. She says her sales have increased “Worked really hard to stay open during covid and to stay active and keep people engaged to keep people interested create new ideas and now people are coming back.” And her clientele has gotten younger, “a brother was a little bit better than the sister to begin with and then it became a little bit of a competition and it was so great and now they are both really great crocheters and making hats and doing things but they came just because they saw it and they wanted to try it and now they are making things and they’ve continued with it which is really fun especially when they have each other to work with. I think they are 8 and 9 years old”

According to the survey, states most interested in granny hobbies in general, well Vermont scored number #1 along with Maine n Montana taking 2nd & 3rd place and South Dakota coming in at 4th and 5th place for Alaska. These granny old fashion hobbies might just be worth keeping around because they are living a lot longer in our memories than we ever thought.

