Very nice weather this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lows tonight will be in the 20s for Western South Dakota, but 30s for Northeast Wyoming. Highs tomorrow will also be warmer for Northeast Wyoming with 60s and 70s expected there. Highs will be in the upper 50s for Western South Dakota tomorrow with sunny skies. The sunny conditions will continue for most of the week. Temperatures will also get slightly warmer over the next couple of days. Thursday looks to be the warmest day with highs in the 70s for much of our area.

