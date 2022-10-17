National Teen Driver Safety Week, SD Highway Patrol gives tips for teen drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday marks the start of National Teen Driver Safety Week and according to the CDC, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens nationwide. More than 2,276 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers in 2020; 748 of the deaths were the teen driver.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s website, in the Mt. Rushmore state around this time last year, there were 2,755 accidents involving teens.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol credits a lot of the accidents are from distractions and distance kept between cars.

“Some the biggest leading causes that we see in crashes and especially with new drivers is maintaining a following proper distance,” said SD Highway Patrol Sgt. Kellyn Neth. “Giving yourself time to stop in case something happens in front of you; whether that’s an animal or another car or possibly a pedestrian.”

The highway patrol encourages young drivers to set up music, maps, or whatever may involve taking attention from the road before starting to drive. They add that doing so, not only helps keep the driver safe but other vehicles around the driver as well.

For more information on some countermeasures that work you can visit the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s website.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.