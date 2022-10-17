Late basketball player honored with inaugural tournament
Hosted by family of Vinny Brewer III
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:02 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Community members came together in Rapid City for the inaugural Vinny Brewer III Memorial Tournament, which was held to remember Vinny and play the sport he loved the most: Basketball. Ben Burns spoke to Vinny’s brother to hear why he chose to honor his brother with this tournament.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.