Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story.

After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.

“The Haunting of keystone has always been a real community event, there’s really hardly anyone in this town that doesn’t have something to do with the event and a portion of every ticket we sell goes right back into the community,” said Gideon Oakes, the administrator for the Haunting of Keystone.

The ticket sales help to fund maintenance and staffing for Keystone’s 123-year-old School house museum, which is featured in the haunting.

People who finished the three-part haunting seemed impressed by the hard work and dedication that gave them a spine-chilling experience.

“Scared me half to death not even going to lie,” said Alexa Patton.

“It was fantastic, very well done, the actors were great. The layout was fantastic, really good time. Overall great experience the mine was fantastic, they did a great job there, worst part about it I hit my head several times, grateful for the helmets. The cave was awesome as well, just overall a really good experience,” said her father Scott Patton.

The Haunting of Keystone takes place every Friday and Saturday for the rest of October.

