Cool Start, Warm Finish to this Week

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:20 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week will be dry, with a significant warming trend working from west to east across the area. Today we’ll see 50s in western South Dakota, but near 70 in northern Wyoming. Those 70s arrive in western South Dakota Wednesday and last through Saturday.

There are signs of a pattern change Sunday and next week as a series of strong troughs move in from the west. There is a chance for some moisture and much chillier temperatures next week. We’ll continue to monitor these changes and fine tune the forecast as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty and Jen Mechaley saving 10 FLDS girls
FLDS Mormon girls rescued by Custer Couple
Highschool sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
Neveah Brave Heart, 14, was killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning.
Family and friends mourn a 14-year-old girl lost in a hit and run
Zachary Fegueroa pleads in vehicular homicide case
Plea deal reached in vehicular homicide case
The research found that 24 of the 191 vehicles involved in fatal crashes in 2020 were semis.
South Dakota is the sixth highest state for fatal semi-truck crashes

Latest News

Very nice next week
Calmer winds by the end of the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Today; Near Normal Temperatures this Weekend
Highs could be in the 70s
Windy conditions will get better by the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy Again Today; Staying Windy into the Weekend