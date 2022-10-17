Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.(Anheuser-Busch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your four-legged friend can join in the Thanksgiving festivities this year.

Busch has debuted a limited-edition turkey “dog brew” for the upcoming holiday season.

Of course, the drink is non-alcoholic. The bone broth beverage is filled with turkey, sweet potato, turmeric and ginger.

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website here.

This is not the company’s first time making a dog brew. Busch’s year-round dog beer is made with pork broth, while the seasonal flavor is made with turkey.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty and Jen Mechaley saving 10 FLDS girls
FLDS Mormon girls rescued by Custer Couple
Highschool sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
Neveah Brave Heart, 14, was killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning.
Family and friends mourn a 14-year-old girl lost in a hit and run
Zachary Fegueroa pleads in vehicular homicide case
Plea deal reached in vehicular homicide case
The research found that 24 of the 191 vehicles involved in fatal crashes in 2020 were semis.
South Dakota is the sixth highest state for fatal semi-truck crashes

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New York.
Government says Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence
Killed in the line of duty: So far, 2022 has been an especially violent and deadly year for law...
Police are being ambushed, killed across the nation, law enforcement group says
Achut Deng, a refugee from South Sudan, poses in her home in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sept. 17,...
‘Don’t Look Back’: Refugee, plant worker writes of survival
Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed