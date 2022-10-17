BIG event allows girls to interact with the STEM world

South Dakota Mines show off their STEM skills by making liquid nitrogen ice cream.
South Dakota Mines show off their STEM skills by making liquid nitrogen ice cream.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today, Girls Scouts Dakota Horizons hosted their annual BIG Event at Western Dakota Technical college.

The BIG event, which stands for believe in girls introduces young girls into the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math by allowing them to see how STEM can be used in various career fields.

The event is free to the community and welcomes any individual, girls’ scout’s member or not, who wants to learn about the compelling world of STEM.

”Historical there have not been as many girls and woman in the sciences and we want girls to know that this if for them and everybody and all the amazing things that can be done. From horticulture to outdoor education, community services such as forensics with the Rapid City police department,” said Adriane Cole-Dreyer, troop engagement specialist, for the Rapid City office of Dakota Horizons.

Girls and their families enjoyed various science demonstrations that showed how STEM can be fun and exciting.

