South Dakota is the sixth highest state for fatal semi-truck crashes

The research found that 24 of the 191 vehicles involved in fatal crashes in 2020 were semis.
The research found that 24 of the 191 vehicles involved in fatal crashes in 2020 were semis.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Personal injury lawyers examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and found that South Dakota is the sixth highest state when it comes to the percentage of fatal crashes involving large semi-trucks.

Motor Carrier Trooper Trey Bedford with South Dakota Highway Patrol, said that many issues can arise, both from truck drivers not being able to see passenger vehicles, and passenger vehicles staying too close to the truck.

“Passenger cars, as well as semi drivers need to work together as well,” Bedford said. “As a passenger car driver, be aware of significant areas of blind spots on a semi-truck.”

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says as roads are expected to get even more treacherous as the winter season approaches, there are some safety precautions that truck drivers should keep in mind going forward.

Bedford said that winter weather complicates things for all drivers, and it’s important for everyone to plan ahead.

“If you don’t anticipate the weather, you’re now scrubbing the snow off our windshield,” Bedford said. “So, try and plan ahead the best you can. It’s better to arrive a little late than have a crash and bee seen with one of us and getting your car towed.”

The state with the highest percentage of fatal semi-truck crashes is Wyoming.

