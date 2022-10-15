Study: South Dakota voters are not as engaged as they could be

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Election Day coming up, voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots but the number of people who actually make their voices heard might not be as high as anticipated.

In a report released by WalletHub, South Dakota was ranked as one of the least politically engaged states, coming in at number 47.

South Dakota has a low percentage of registered voters and an even smaller number of people who show up to the polls. During the 2018 General Election only 64.89% of registered voters cast ballots.

“In fact, in the last presidential election in 2020, South Dakota had the fourth-smallest percentage of the electorate who voted. It’s about twice fewer than say in New Jersey, Minnesota, and Oregon, and New Hampshire,” said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst from WalletHub.

We talked to residents of Rapid City to determine what people thought on their political engagement, with mixed responses.

“Honestly my grandfather said something I hold 100% true. The only politician I will ever trust is one that can stand in front of a large crowd and make the following statement ‘Ask me no questions, I shall tell you no lies’. That is an honest politician. He’s telling you right off the bat, ask me a question I’m going to lie to you,” said Donald Darcy.

Dennis Gorton had a different opinion. “I try and vote in all the elections local, state, national simply because that’s what we have a right to do, that’s the way we voice our opinions and how we feel about various issues,” he explained.

“To be honest I just don’t think our vote even really counts,” Kyle Gorsuch said.

Voter turnout is determined by several factors such as age, socioeconomic factors like education and income, the ease of voting, and mobilization.

Early voting began Sept. 23 and the 2022 General Election is Nov. 8.

