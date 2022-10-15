Plea deal reached in vehicular homicide case

Zachary Fegueroa
Zachary Fegueroa pleads in vehicular homicide case(Pennington Co.Sheriff's Office)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:42 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than two and a half year after a hit and run crash that killed Joseph Martinez, the suspect in the case finally changes his plea.

Friday morning, 27-year old Zachary Fegueroa pleaded guilty but mentally ill to vehicular homicide in the case. In exchange, the state is dropping a host of other charges against him. Fegueroa was accused of hitting and killing Martinez, who was walking in the area of East Boulevard North and East North Street in December of 2019. The vehicle was later found in a parking lot on East North Street and Fegueroa was arrested at a house on Spruce Street. Fegueroa’s attorney said an evaluation found his client has a developmental disability. He faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on November 18th.

