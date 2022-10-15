Friday Night Hike, October 14, Part 1

Sturgis dominates on Senior Night, Golddiggers sneak into playoffs
Friday Night Hike, October 14, Part 1
Friday Night Hike, October 14, Part 1(Ben Burns)
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Scoopers honored their seniors and improved to 4-4 on the season with a shutout victory over Douglas. Plus, the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers capitalized in a must-win matchup against Lakota Tech. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash that killed a juvenile female pedestrian.
Pedestrian killed, driver flees early morning Rapid City crash
Neveah Brave Heart, 14, was killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning.
Family and friends mourn a 14-year-old girl lost in a hit and run
16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Macy's is bringing Toy R Us to every U.S. store in time for the holiday season.
Toys R Us announces October in-store specials celebrating grand reopening
South Dakota has a large group of voters who are undecided about expanding Medicaid.
Major South Dakota ballot issues could be a tossup on Nov. 8

Latest News

Pierre vs. Tea
Friday Night Hike, October 14, Part 2
10-13 SDSU football
SDSU ready for 1 vs 2 showdown
10-13 Cross Country
Cross country teams meet up for Best of the West
10-13 STM CROSS COUNTRY
Carlin shining for STM cross country team