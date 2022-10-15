Friday Night Hike, October 14, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Scoopers honored their seniors and improved to 4-4 on the season with a shutout victory over Douglas. Plus, the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers capitalized in a must-win matchup against Lakota Tech. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.