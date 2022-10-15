Family and friends mourn a 14-year-old girl lost in a hit and run

Neveah Brave Heart, 14, was killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning.
Neveah Brave Heart, 14, was killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:13 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday afternoon family and friends gathered at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse Street to mourn the loss of 14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart who died tragically in a hit and run in the early morning hours.

Family and friends invited Darla Black to lead a payer and bless the sight where Neveah was killed, leaving flowers as well as writing “Justice for Neveah” on the sidewalk. The teen was described as a bright and beautiful young girl who was dearly loved by her family, with her entire life ahead of her.

Neveah’s grandmother said that she woke up to the worst nightmare of her life, stating that she never knew something like this could happen to her family. Heather Bettelyoun, Neveah’s mother, pleading for anyone to help, stating that “they ran over my daughter and just left her to die;” and by the time she got to the scene to help, it was too late for Neveah.

Anyone with information can call Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting the letters “RCPD” and the information to 847411. The vehicle was described as a newer dark-colored full-sized pickup truck. Police and family are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver and pickup truck.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash that killed a juvenile female pedestrian.
Pedestrian killed, driver flees early morning Rapid City crash
16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Macy's is bringing Toy R Us to every U.S. store in time for the holiday season.
Toys R Us announces October in-store specials celebrating grand reopening
South Dakota has a large group of voters who are undecided about expanding Medicaid.
Major South Dakota ballot issues could be a tossup on Nov. 8
Paha Sapa Grotto helped Custer Search and Rescue get a man out of a private cave in the Black...
Paha Sapa Grotto team rescues man from cave

Latest News

Zachary Fegueroa pleads in vehicular homicide case
Plea deal reached in vehicular homicide case
The tournament allows the athletes to socialize with one another.
Black Hills Area Bowling Tournament held for Special Olympic athletes
New Rapid City VA building.
Black Hills veterans to see new Rapid City clinic
Judge Matt Brown entered a not-guilty plea on the first-degree murder charge for the defendant.
Box Elder man arraigned on murder charge