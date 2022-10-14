Veteran-owned bouncy business provides the Black Hills with unforgettable memories

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - What’s that one thing every excellent birthday party had growing up? Cake? No. Presents? No. A bounce castle? Yes.

Jump N Slide Enterprise is offering unforgettable memories with its bouncy business. This weekend, people from across the Black Hills can hop in and test out their bounce castles for themselves.

“Jump N Slide Enterprise was created with the idea to bring a quality Bounce House Rental Store to the Rapid City area. Our passion for excellence is what drove us from the beginning, and it continues to push us each day,” said Trist Vlcek, part-owner, and founder of Jump N Slide Enterprise. “At Jump N Slide Enterprise, we believe that offering the best rentals, even the most basic of items, can make a big difference in the lives of our customers. We strive to be the best rental shop in the industry; come see what we are all about. Contact us today for all your Bouncy House and Inflatable needs!”

This weekend, Jump N Slide Enterprise will be The Monument for the Fall Marketplace Pop-up from 10 am to 4 pm.

