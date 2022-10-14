Social Security recipients to get bigger checks in 2023

By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday the U.S. Government announced a historic increase to Social Security benefits due to rising inflation. Millions of people will receive an 8.7% boost in their benefits, meaning some individuals could be seeing more than $140 added to their pockets.

Inflation has caused the price of many things such as gas, rent, and groceries to increase, resulting in people making adjustments to their budgets, just to make ends meet.

Linda Gardner, a recipient of Social Security benefits, worries the increase will have no effect if prices keep going up.

“I’m glad that’s its going up. I’m not sure it’s going up exponentially to match what inflation has gone up, but it will help. My fear is that because it’s going up other prices are going to go up with it,” said Gardner.

Recipients will begin to see an increase in their benefits starting in January, 2023.

